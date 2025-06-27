In a shocking incident near the Chief Minister’s residence in Lucknow, a group of miscreants harassed a nursing student who was traveling with her brother. The accused made obscene gestures, hurled abuses, and repeatedly tried to stop their vehicle. The ordeal continued for nearly a kilometer, causing panic and distress to the victim. The audacity of the incident, occurring in a high-security zone, has sparked outrage and demands for swift police action. Meanwhile the police have launched probe after video of the incident went viral. Lucknow: Gunmen Open Fire in Broad Daylight in Ghazipur, Youth Shot 3 Times in Shocking SUV Chase Attack; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Nursing Student Harassed Near CM’s Residence in Luconow

