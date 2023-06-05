In a tragic incident, a woman and her daughter were crushed to death after the billboard of Lucknow's Ekana Stadium fell on their SUV due to a powerful storm. The driver of the car was severely injured in the incident. The police reached the spot immediately after the accident. The injured person was rushed to a hospital while the dead bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem. Lucknow Shocker: Inspired by Popular Web Series, Three Boys Attempt To Loot Jewellery Shop; Accused Wanted to Visit Phuket and Celebrate Their Birthdays Lavishly, Say Police.

Huge Billboard of Ekana Stadium Falls:

A woman & her daughter were crushed to death, while the SUV driver was in critical condition, after a mammoth billboard collapsed on their car in front of Ekana cricket stadium in #Lucknow as a gusty wind hit the city at 5 pm.#UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/G2qGq43GvN — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) June 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)