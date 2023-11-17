Voting has begun for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 on Friday, November 17, in all 230 Vidhan Sabha seats in the state. The election will decide the electoral fate of 2,533 candidates. For the Congress and the BJP – the two major political parties in the state - the struggle of Madhya Pradesh is a matter of reputation. The counting of votes will take place on December 3, along with the votes of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: High-Stake Battles for Key Constituencies.

Polling Begins in All 230 Vidhan Sabha Seats in Madhya Pradesh

Voting begins for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, 230 assembly seats in the fray. pic.twitter.com/To0rATZpNV — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023

