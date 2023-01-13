In a shocking incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Singh Alawa, former CMO's car allegedly hit five people in Bhikangaon village of Khargone district. According to reports, the incident took place on Thursday when the former CMO's car hit five people. As per reports, one person was killed and four others were injured the incident. Reports also said that the car was being driven by Mohan Singh Alawa, who was recently suspended by Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Reports also said that Alawa was allegedly drunk when the incident took place. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. MP: CM Chouhan Announces Suspension of Officials from Dais at Function.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)