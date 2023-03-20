A video of a man allegedly performing stunts with his car in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has gone viral on social media. The 56-second video clip shows a man allegedly drifting his car on the streets of Indore. The video shows the man endangering other people's lives as he goes about performing stunts and drifting his vehicle in Madhya Pradesh. The video was shared on Twitter by DCP Traffic Indore who said that a responsible citizen sent the video to Additional, CP Traffic Management. After the incident came to light, the police registered a criminal case against the accused and even seized his vehicle. Video: Two Families Clash in Indore Mall After Argument Over Children’s Gaming Zone Session.

Man Drifts Car on Streets of Indore

