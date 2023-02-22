A couple in a mall in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, was allegedly beaten up by a cop and his wife over an argument in the Game Zone of the mall. When the victims reached the Game Zone with their daughter, they saw that the cop's children were playing even after their time was over. When the couple told them so, they started arguing. The dispute escalated and the cop started beating them. The entire incident was caught on CCTV. Uttar Pradesh School Students Thrash and Kick Fellow Classmate, Video Goes Viral.

Indore Mall Fight Video:

