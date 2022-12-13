A 32-year-old Muslim man who fell in love with Hindu woman adopted Sanatan Dharma. The man adopted Hindu religion five years after marrying the Hindu woman in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur. The man named Rustom Mansuri changed his name to Krishna Sanatani after adopting Hindu religion. He reached Gayatri Temple in Mandsaur with hi wife Radha and in-laws for conversion. Here he was converted to Sanatan Dharma through Hindu rituals. Religious Conversion, Infiltration Causing Population Imbalance, Says RSS Leader Dattatreya Hosabale.

Muslim Man Adopts Hindu Religion Five Years After Marrying Hindu Woman

