Three wagons of a goods train derailed near the platform at Katni Junction in Madhya Pradesh early on Monday, February 10. News agency ANI reported that the goods train was carrying cement. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The goods train was travelling to Mudwara from Katni Railway Station. "The train was coming from Satna's direction. We are collecting further details. 200-300 people are working here. We are trying to get this cleared at the earliest," Area Manager of Katni Junction Rohit Singh said. Odisha Train Derailment: Freight Train Derails at Rourkela's Malgodam Yard, Crashes Into Shops and Settlements After Going Off Tracks; Videos Surfaces.

Madhya Pradesh Train Derailment

#WATCH | Area Manager, Katni Junction, Rohit Singh says, "...The train was coming from Satna's direction. We are collecting further details...200-300 people are working here. We are trying to get this cleared at the earliest." pic.twitter.com/9dRAg7BbKg — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2025

