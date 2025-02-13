A tragic accident occurred near Mattuthavani MGR bus stand in Madurai when a decorative arch collapsed during demolition, killing an excavator operator and injuring another person. The court had ordered the removal of the 1981-built Nakkeeran arch to ease traffic congestion. During the demolition, as 21-year-old excavator operator Nagalingam attempted to remove part of the structure, it suddenly collapsed onto the vehicle, crushing him to death. Contractor Nallathambi, standing nearby, sustained injuries and was rushed to GRH for treatment. Authorities had diverted traffic, preventing further casualties. City Corporation Commissioner Chithra Vijayan inspected the site, and police have launched an investigation. Sudden Death in Chennai: 25-Year-Old Man Collapses and Dies While Dancing To Celebrate Friend's Team's Win in Cricket Tournament.

Excavator Operator Dies as Decorative Arch Collapses in Madurai

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: One person injured after a structure collapsed during the demolition of an arch, onto the JCB that was involved in the work. JCB driver trapped under the debris, rescue operation underway: Madurai Police (Video source - Police) pic.twitter.com/6OI3hplwAp — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2025

