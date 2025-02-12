A massive crowd of devotees gathered at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on the occasion of Magh Purnima, taking a holy dip in the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. The ritual holds great significance in Hindu traditions, with pilgrims believing that a dip on this auspicious day cleanses sins and paves the way for spiritual liberation. Elaborate arrangements were made to manage the influx of devotees, ensuring their safety and convenience. Authorities deployed security personnel and medical teams to handle the large turnout. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath monitored the bathing rituals from his office in Lucknow, overseeing security and crowd management efforts through live surveillance. Maha Kumbh 2025: 133 Ambulances Deployed, 43 Hospitals Put on High Alert in Prayagraj Ahead of Magh Purnima Bath.

Massive Crowd at Triveni Sangam for Holy Dip During Maha Kumbh 2025

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Monitors Arrangements

#WATCH | Lucknow: UP CM Yogi Adityanath monitors #MaghPurnima 'snan' at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj, from his office. (Video source - Information department) pic.twitter.com/gTiOxSruDx — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2025

