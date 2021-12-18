In the latest development, the Nagpur Forest Dept team has successfully caught 2 monkeys involved in the killing of many puppies in Beed. "Both the monkeys are being shifted to Nagpur to be released in a nearby forest," said the Beed Forest Officer Sachin Kand.

The monkeys have created menace by killing puppies since last month. Reportedly, the monkeys have dragged the canines to the top of buildings and trees and then dropped them. Monkeys Kill Over 250 Dogs For ‘Revenge’ After Dogs Kill One of their Infants.

Check Out the Tweet Here:

Maharashtra | 2 monkeys involved in the killing of many puppies have been captured by a Nagpur Forest Dept team in Beed, earlier today. Both the monkeys are being shifted to Nagpur to be released in a nearby forest: Sachin Kand, Beed Forest Officer pic.twitter.com/3fBzCj273p — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2021

