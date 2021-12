Four infants have died at the Savitribai Phule maternity hospital in Mumbai's Bhandup in the last 3 days due to septic shock.

Maharashtra | 4 infants died at the Savitribai Phule maternity hospital in Bhandup in the last 3 days allegedly due to septic shock. Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde announced the suspension of the medical officer & has ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter. — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021

