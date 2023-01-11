A family dispute at Junnar in the Pune district took an ugly turn on Wednesday when a man and his nephew got into a physical fight. Soon, the whole family, including women, joined the fight as it got uglier. In the video, people can be seen hitting each other with sticks, chairs, and other objects. Several people got seriously injured in the fight. A case has been registered in connection with the incident at Junnar police station. Meanwhile, the video of the fight, shot by an onlooker, has gone viral on social media. Midnight Brawl in Maharashtra: Two Drunk Men Get Into an Ugly Fight, Hit Each Other in Aurangabad, Video Goes Viral.

Argument Between Uncle-Nephew Turns Violent:

