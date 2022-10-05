A big jolt to Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena as Balasaheb Thackeray's son Jaidev Thackeray came to show his support and shared the stage with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde during the Dussehra rally at Mumbai's BKC ground on Wednesday. "Let Shinde Rajya come back. Let there be elections and let Shinde Rajya come back", Jaidev Thackeray said. Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory for Parking Arrangements Ahead of Shiv Sena Factions Dussehra Melava; Check Complete Details Here.

Jaidev Thackeray Shares Stage With Eknath Shinde:

Maharashtra | Balasaheb Thackeray's son Jaidev Thackeray comes to show his support and shares the stage with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde during #Dussehra rally at Mumbai's BKC ground pic.twitter.com/g7ofIb13Ce — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)