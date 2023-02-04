The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released list of its candidates for by-elections in Maharashtra. The saffron party released list of its candidates for by-elections in Chinchwad and Kasba Peth Assembly constituencies. Maharashtra MLC Election Result 2023: NDA Suffers Jolt As MVA Bags 4 Seats, BJP Wins 1; Check List.

BJP Releases List of Candidates for By-Elections

Maharashtra | BJP releases list of its candidates for by-elections in Chinchwad & Kasba Peth Assembly constituencies. pic.twitter.com/wmQxCoranH — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023

