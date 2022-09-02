Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the residence of Union minister Narayan Rane in Mumbai for Ganapati Darshan on Friday. Rane had supported Eknath Shinde on Shinde's revolt against Shiv Sena after the Legislative Council elections in June. Yesterday, CM Shinde met MNS chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence in central Mumbai.

Check Tweet:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the residence of Narayan Rane in Mumbai for Ganapati Darshan pic.twitter.com/9yEruwv9iV — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)