On Wednesday, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis paid tributes to the people who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Shinde and Fadnavis paid tribute to the 26/11 victims at the Memorial museum in the Taj Hotel. United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres also paid tribute along with Shinde and Fadnavis.

António Guterres Pays Tribute to 26/11 Victims at Taj Hotel

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis pay tribute to the people who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, at the Memorial museum for 26/11 victims at Taj Hotel. United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres also paid tribute to them. pic.twitter.com/lo7DuOf2nJ — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

Antonio Guterres Visits 26/11 Terror Attack Memorial

