On Monday, January 22, all eyes are on the Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh, where the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla's statue in the newly-constructed Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is taking place. PM Narendra Modi unveiled the Ram Lalla idol as the consecration is underway at the Ram Temple in presence of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, other dignataries and celebrities. Meanwhile, PM Modi was also seen perfoming 'aarti' of Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple on Monday, a video of which was shared by news agency ANI on X. Ram Lalla Idol Revealed: PM Narendra Modi Unveils Shri Ram Idol at Ram Temple, Video Goes Viral.

PM Modi Performs ‘Aarti’ of Ram Lalla at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi performs the 'aarti' of Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/7dUwTzsR65 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

