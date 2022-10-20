A massive fire broke out at Unity Fabtex Industries in Mahad MIDC on Thursday. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the mishap. Meanwhile, four to five fire trucks were rushed to the spot. More updates are awaited. Maharashtra: Bus Carrying 27 Passengers From Bhiwandi Catches Fire in Pune, No Casualty Reported (Watch Video).

Maharashtra Fire:

