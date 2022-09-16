Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) on Friday cancelled the manufacturing license of Johnson’s Baby Powder which get made at the Mulund plant of Johnson’s & Johnson’s Pvt. Ltd. The move comes after samples of the powder drawn at Pune and Nashik were declared "not of standard quality" by the government. Meanwhile, the administration has issued a show cause notice to the firm.

