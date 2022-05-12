Former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati on Thursday said that he will set up an organisation called 'Swarajya' and hold a state-wide tour. He will also contest the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls as an independent candidate.

