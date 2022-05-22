The Maharashtra government on Sunday slashed the Value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by Rs 2.08 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.44 per litre, the Maharashtra DGIPR said. The decision by the Maharashtra government comes a day after the Union government cut excise duty on petrol and diesel prices.

Check tweet:

Maharashtra government slashes the Value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by Rs 2.08 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.44 per litre: Maharashtra DGIPR — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2022

