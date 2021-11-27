Hours After lifting lockdown restrictions in state, Maharashtra government announced new guidelines for international passengers. Travellers arriving to the state from South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana will be screened and tested for new COVID-19 Variant Omicron. Passengers also be home isolated if found positive.

All passengers from South Africa, Hong Kong & Botswana will be screened & tested, even if they are carrying vaccination certificates or - ve RTPCR test. They will be home isolated & if found +ve, sample will be sent for genome sequencing to check for new variant.#BMCUpdates 1/2 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) November 27, 2021

