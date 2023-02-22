Mumbai's Crime Branch Anti Narcotic Cell arrested husband and wife on Wednesday (February 22) for selling drugs in high-profile areas of South Mumbai. The police have seized drugs worth Rs 25 lakhs. Both of them have been arrested from different locations. The husband was found in the Dongri area and the wife in Mazgaon. Delhi: Woman Set on Fire by Live-In Partner After Dispute Over Drugs Dies While Undergoing Treatment.

Mumbai Couple Arrested For Selling Drugs:

Maharashtra | Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti Narcotic Cell arrested husband & wife for selling drugs in high-profile areas of South Mumbai. Seized MD drugs worth Rs 25 lakhs. Husband arrested from Dongri area & wife from Mazgaon area of Mumbai. Case registered under NDPS Act. — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023

