Union Minister & BJP leader Narayan Rane had a cheeky response to the reports of Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde being not reachable. Rane said, "no comments should be made on such things, else what is the point of being unreachable." Reportedly, Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Tuesday moved to a hotel in Gujarat's Surat with some party MLAs. Shinde was reportedly upset with the party's "leadership" and was feeling sidelined.

Check Tweet:

Maharashtra | No comments should be made on such things, else what is the point of being unreachable: Union Minister & BJP leader Narayan Rane on Maharashtra minister & Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde who is reportedly "unreachable" pic.twitter.com/M2x08Co6Uf — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

