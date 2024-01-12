The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has lodged an FIR against a YouTube channel and others for connection in child pornography. The action was taken following a tip-off from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), which identified the channel’s inappropriate content. The case has been registered under Section 509 of the IPC (intended to insult the modesty of a woman), along with relevant sections of the IT Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. As of now, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. Bengaluru: Unidentified Man Floods 26-Year-Old Woman's Phone With Sexually Explicit Messages, Video Calls and Child Porn; Police Launch Probe.

FIR Against YouTube Channel for Child Pornography

Maharashtra Cyber Cell lodges FIR against a YouTube channel and others in connection with child pornography. National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had informed the Maharashtra Cyber about the YouTube channel that has content on child pornography. Case has… — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)