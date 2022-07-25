Bollywood’s favourite couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, have alleged got life threats on social media. According to a report in the ANI, a case has been registered against an unidentified man at Mumbai’s Santacruz Police Station. Salman Khan Applies for Weapon Licence After Death Threat – Reports.

Katrina Kaif–Vicky Kaushal Get Life Threats

Maharashtra | Police register a case against an unidentified man and initiate an investigation for allegedly giving life threats to actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal through social media. Case registered at Santacruz Police Station: Mumbai Police (File photos) pic.twitter.com/hQTaTMnB9a — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)