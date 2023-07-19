In a heart-wrenching incident, a four-year-old baby was swept away in a water body in Thane's Thakurli. The incident occurred when the commuters of the Ambernath local train, which was halted due to extreme rainfall, stepped out and started going on foot. A couple was carrying the child. Unfortunately, the man, who was holding the child while walking on the railway tracks by the water body, lost his grip, and the baby fell into the water. Maharashtra Floods Video: Flood-Like Situation in Ratnagiri and Raigad Districts Due to Heavy Rains.

