Today, August 16, the Mumbai police issued an advisory as the city witnessed waterlogging following heavy rainfall since last night. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mumbai police said that waterlogging and reduced visibility have been reported in several areas as the city is experiencing heavy rainfall. "Police have been instructed to be on high alert and @MumbaiPolice is alert and ready to help Mumbaikars. In case of any emergency, dial 100 / 112 / 103.." the post read. Mumbai police also advised Mumbaikars to avoid non-essential travel and to exercise caution while venturing out. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the city. Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Causes Waterlogging in Several Parts of the City As IMD Issues Red Alert for Today (Watch Videos).

'Avoid Non-Essential Travel and To Exercise Caution While Venturing Out'

Mumbai is experiencing heavy rainfall with an Orange Alert in effect. Water-logging and reduced visibility have been reported in several areas. Mumbaikars are advised to avoid non-essential travel and to exercise caution while venturing out. Police have been instructed to be on… — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)