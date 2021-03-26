COVID-19 Update: Maharashtra Reports 36,902 Fresh Positive Cases, 17,019 Discharges and 112 Deaths

Maharashtra reports 36,902 new positive cases, 17,019 discharges and 112 deaths today. Total cases: 26,37,735 Total recoveries: 23,00,056 Death toll: 53,907 Active cases: 2,82,451 pic.twitter.com/TjYjnIR1WV — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

