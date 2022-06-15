Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 4024 new coronavirus cases. The state recorded 3028 recoveries and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state's tally of active cases stands at 19,261. According to the latest report of BJ Medical College, Pune, 4 patients of BA.5 variant have been reported in the state.

Check tweet:

