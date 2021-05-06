Maharashtra has reported 62,194 new COVID-19 cases, 63,842 discharges and 853 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, total cases in the state have crossed the 49-lakh mark. Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 73,515.

