Maharashtra Reported 8,293 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours:

Maharashtra reported 8,293 new COVID-19 cases, 3,753 recoveries, and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per State Health Department Total cases: 21,55,070 Total recoveries: 20,24,704 Death toll: 52,154 Active cases: 77,008 pic.twitter.com/WS6UAByWLv — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)