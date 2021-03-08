COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra:

Maharashtra reports 8744 new #COVID19 cases, 9068 discharges and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases 22,28,471 Total recoveries 20,77,112 Death toll 52,500 Active cases 97,637 pic.twitter.com/6LVAXsJNrZ — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2021

