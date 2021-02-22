Maharashtra | Restrictions have been imposed in Buldhana city, Chikahli, Khamgaon, Deulgaon Raja & Malkapur areas of Buldhana where a large number of COVID-19 cases have been recorded in last few days: Buldhana ADM Dinesh Geete.

Essential services will be permitted between 8 am and 3 pm. Strict action will be taken against people who would violate the guidelines. Home isolation is not permitted: Buldhana ADM Dinesh Geete — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2021

