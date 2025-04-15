Ahilya Nagar, Maharashtra, was thrown into chaos on April 15 when a 20,000-liter petrol tanker overturned due to brake failure, injuring the driver. A video shared by news agency IANS showed crowds flocking to the scene, attempting to collect the spilled fuel in containers, causing further disruption. As traffic slowed to a crawl, fire engines and police quickly arrived, but the scene remained tense as authorities worked to control the situation. The traffic remained blocked for nearly two hours, leading to significant delays. Wardha Road Accident: 4 of Family Killed As Car Collides With Tanker in Maharashtra.

Crowds Rush to Collect Spilled Fuel in Ahilya Nagar

Ahilya Nagar, Maharashtra: A 20,000-liter petrol tanker traveling overturned due to brake failure. The driver was injured. Crowds gathered to collect spilled fuel. Fire engines and police reached the scene. Traffic was blocked for nearly two hours pic.twitter.com/d8A1K1GTSh — IANS (@ians_india) April 15, 2025

