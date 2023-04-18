The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced that all the schools in the state except Vidharbha will reopen on June 15, after the summer vacation. The schools in Vidharbha are to start on June 30. The decision was taken in view of rising temperatures in the state. Maharashtra Bhushan Awards Tragedy: 11 People Have Died From Heat Stroke During Award Ceremony in Kharghar, Says CM Eknath Shinde (See Pics).

Maharashtra School Reopening 2023:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)