A major accident was narrowly averted at the Paldhiwal petrol pump in Shegaon in Maharashtra's Buldhana, after a two-wheeler suddenly caught fire during refuelling. The incident, which sparked panic among customers and staff, was captured on CCTV. In the video shared by News18 Lokmat, a staff member is seen refuelling the bike when his phone rings. Moments later, flames erupt from the vehicle’s fuel tank. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. In a moment of panic, the rider abandons the bike as flames erupt, while the quick-thinking pump attendant grabs a fire extinguisher and promptly douses the fire. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Bike Catches Fire During Refuelling at Petrol Pump in Maharashtra

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)