A shocking incident has come to the fore from Maharashtra's Yavatmal, where a Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) assistant engineer was brutally thrashed by a farmer when he went to conduct a raid to check power theft. The video of the incident has surfaced on social media. In this video, the farmer beats the engineer with a wire. This incident occurred at Pimpri-Savitri in Ralegaon Taluka of Yavatmal. The accused farmer was identified as Prakash Deharkar. Tiger Fight Caught on Camera in Maharashtra: Tadoba's Big Cat 'Bajrang' Dies In a Fierce Territorial Battle in Chandrapur, Video Goes Viral.

MSEDCL Assistant Engineer Attacked in Yavatmal

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)