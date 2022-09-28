At least three persons were killed and eight others injured in an explosion at an industrial unit in Vasai on Wednesday, September 28. According to fire department, 3 people dead and 8 injured at a factory in Vasai area.

Maharashtra | Three people dead, eight seriously injured in the fire due to boiler explosion at a factory in Vasai area of Palghar district, says the Fire Dept. — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022

