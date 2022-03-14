One person has died while another one was injured after a lift of the Siddesh Jyoti building collapsed on the ground from the 40th floor, said BMC. Reportedly, maintenance work was going on at the time of the incident.

One person was declared dead after the elevator collapsed during the maintenance work at Siddesh Jyoti building in Mumbai: BMC — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022

