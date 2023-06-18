A major ruckus erupts during a meeting of Youth Congress workers in Mumbai in the presence of Indian Youth Congress president BV Srinivas on Saturday, June 17. Reportedly, the chaos was ensured when slogans were raised against incumbent president Kunal Raut. In response to the incident, the party leadership downplayed the situation, attributing it to the passionate enthusiasm commonly observed within the youth wing. A video has surfaced on social media that shows party workers throwing chairs at each other. Uttar Pradesh: Stone Pelting at Brijbhushan Sharan Singh's Convoy In Gonda (Watch Video).

Maharashtra Youth Congress Fight Video:

Maharashtra Youth Congress Meet Concluded In A Violent Fight Between Two Factions#TNShorts #Congress pic.twitter.com/ITPfYI228X — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 18, 2023

