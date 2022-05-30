Major Jyoti Yadav of the Indian Army took command of the international contingent at a ceremony organized on the occasion of United Nations international Peacekeeper's Day in Goma, Congo. United Nations Peacekeeping Day is celebrated every year on May 29. According to the ADG of the Indian Army, the MONUSCO mission is one of the longest-running peacekeeping mission and comprises 51 Nations.

Check Tweet :

