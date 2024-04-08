West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tried her hand at traditional dhol and performed a traditional dance during a public meeting in Bankura on April 8. She was seen playing the drum on a tribal song, and later, she could be seen dancing with the tribal. Mamata Banerjee Plays Dhol Video: West Bengal CM Tries Her Hands on Dhol, Performs Traditional Dance During an Event in East Medinipur; Heartwarming Clip Surfaces.

Mamata Banerjee Plays Drum, Dances With Tribals

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tries her hands on traditional dhol and performs a traditional dance during a public meeting in Bankura. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/p4vPTYLrmj — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2024

