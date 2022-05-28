A 66-year-old Irish man lost his memory shortly after having sex with his wife. The man was rushed to a hospital with short-term amnesia after sexual intercourse, according to the May issue of the Irish Medical Journal published on Wednesday. Doctors explained that gender was the trigger for short-term amnesia-formally known as Transient Global Amnesia (TGA). The man's long-term memory was not compromised, and was able to provide his name, age, and other basic background information.

