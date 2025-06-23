Manchester City demolished their opponents, Al-Ain, in their Group G FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match in Atlanta, winning their second contest of the competition 6-0. Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring for Man City as early as the eighth minute, with Claudio Echeverri doubling the score in the 27th minute. Erling Haaland tripled the scoreline for Manchester City via a penalty just on the cusp of the first-half whistle. Oscar Bobb scored the fifth goal for the England side in the 84th minute, with Rayan Cherki scoring his maiden goal for Manchester City in stoppage time, ensuring Cityzens earned three points. Real Madrid 3–1 Pachuca, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Jude Bellingham, Ara Guler, and Federico Valverde Score; Raul Asencio Receives Red Card As Los Blancos Earn First Win Under Xabi Alonso.

Manchester City Thrash Al-Ain

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)