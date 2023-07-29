The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday registered an FIR in Manipur viral video case. The development was confirmed by a CBI official. The development comes two days after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that it would refer the Manipur viral video case to the CBI. A 26-second video clip from Manipur triggered outrage in the whole country. The video showed two women being stripped naked, assaulted and paraded by a mob in the violence-hit state. The alleged incident took place on May 4, a day after ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur. Manipur Viral Video: Home Ministry To Refer Sexual Violence Case to CBI After Two Tribal Women Stripped Naked and Paraded by Mob.

CBI Registers FIR in Manipur Viral Video Case

Central Bureau of Investigation registers FIR in Manipur viral video case: CBI official pic.twitter.com/a1WdwYydyF — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2023

