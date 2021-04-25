During his Mann ki Baat address on Sunday, April 25, PM Narendra Modi urged people of the nation to get themselves vaccinated. He said all people above 45 yrs of age can benefit from this and from May 1, vaccines will be available for every person above 18 years of age.

Country's corporate sector can also participate in vaccine drive by getting their employees vaccinated.Govt of India's free vaccination program will continue in future too. I request states to ensure benefits of this free vaccination program reaches as many people as possible: PM — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2021

