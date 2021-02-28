Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Nation through Mann Ki Baat Programme at 11 am on Sunday, February 28. On the last Sunday of every month, 'Mann Ki Baat', a live audio show, is aired on All India Radio. Viewers can watch the live streaming of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat on DD News and PIB YouTube channels as well.

