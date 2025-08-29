A video going viral on social media shows a man refusing to speak Marathi, saying that he lives in India and will only speak Hindi. The alleged incident is said to have taken place at the Godrej building in Maharashtra's Panvel. The viral clip has once again reignited the Hindi-Marathi language debate as the man says, "Marathi nahi bolunga". The video shows a man sitting in a car asking another man if he knows Marathi. "I don't speak Marathi and will not speak. I speak in Hindi and will only speak in Hindi," the man is heard saying. As the video moves further, two women are seen getting down from the car and telling the man that if you live in Maharashtra, you must speak Marathi. The man stays adamant, stating that he will speak only in Hindi and will not speak Marathi. Maharashtra Language Row: ‘Everyone Should Learn Marathi, We Are Also Trying’, Says Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati.

Man Says He Will Never Speak Marathi, Videos Goes Viral

🚨What a bully this guy! How hard is it to learn a little of the local language? That’s the simplest respect you can give the land you live in and earn from *Video from #Mumbai’s Panvel Godrej building is viral..a man asked to speak Marathi during an argument, snapped saying… pic.twitter.com/oE13FXOGkp — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) August 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)